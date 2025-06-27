/From Ronaldo to Neymar: Meet the 8 richest footballers in the world - check where Messi stands

Football, the most popular sport on the planet, brings along worldwide fame, respect and wealth apart from goals and trophies. From jaw-dropping club contracts to mega endorsement deals and social media influence, footballers today are global icons and business powerhouses who have built their empires. Let’s take a look at the top 8 richest footballers across the globe.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

The Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leads the football richest list with $275 million. He earns a massive $225 million on the field and adds $50 million off the field. Ronaldo currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr and is a global brand icon.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentine stalwart and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi stands tall with $135 million in total earnings. Surprisingly, $75 million comes off the field through endorsements. On the field, he earns $60 million playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

3. Karim Benzema (France)

Former French striker Benzema has gathered $104 million, with a huge $100 million from playing. Now starring in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad, he’s one of the highest-paid athletes in world football, with only $4 million from off-field ventures.

4. Kylian Mbappe (France)

France’s golden boy, Kylian Mbappe, has total earnings of $90 million. He makes $70 million from playing and $20 million off the pitch. The Real Madrid forward is seen as the future face of world football.

5. Neymar (Brazil)

Brazilian star Neymar enjoys a $76 million income. His off-field deals fetch $30 million while he earns $46 million on the field. Playing for Brazil's club Santos, Neymar is also among the most followed athletes online.

6. Erling Haaland (Norway)

The Norwegian striker earns $62 million. While $48 million comes from football with Manchester City, he’s also making $14 million off the pitch.

7. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian forward, takes home $55 million. Of that, $40 million is from his Real Madrid salary, and $15 million is through endorsements. He’s already among football’s brightest young stars.

8. Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Senegalese star Sadio Mane earns $54 million. $50 million from playing and $4 million from endorsements. Mane plays for the Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

(Disclaimer: All the data given are from the past year, according to the Forbes list)

How much do Indian footballers earn?