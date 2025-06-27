/From Ronaldo to Neymar: Meet the 8 richest footballers in the world - check where Messi stands

From jaw-dropping club contracts to mega endorsement deals and social media influence, footballers today are global icons and business powerhouses who have built their empires. Let’s take a look at the top 8 richest footballers across the globe.
Football, the most popular sport on the planet, brings along worldwide fame, respect and wealth apart from goals and trophies. From jaw-dropping club contracts to mega endorsement deals and social media influence, footballers today are global icons and business powerhouses who have built their empires. Let’s take a look at the top 8 richest footballers across the globe.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
The Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leads the football richest list with $275 million. He earns a massive $225 million on the field and adds $50 million off the field. Ronaldo currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr and is a global brand icon.
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Argentine stalwart and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi stands tall with $135 million in total earnings. Surprisingly, $75 million comes off the field through endorsements. On the field, he earns $60 million playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
3. Karim Benzema (France)
Former French striker Benzema has gathered $104 million, with a huge $100 million from playing. Now starring in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad, he’s one of the highest-paid athletes in world football, with only $4 million from off-field ventures.
4. Kylian Mbappe (France)
France’s golden boy, Kylian Mbappe, has total earnings of $90 million. He makes $70 million from playing and $20 million off the pitch. The Real Madrid forward is seen as the future face of world football.
5. Neymar (Brazil)
Brazilian star Neymar enjoys a $76 million income. His off-field deals fetch $30 million while he earns $46 million on the field. Playing for Brazil's club Santos, Neymar is also among the most followed athletes online.
6. Erling Haaland (Norway)
The Norwegian striker earns $62 million. While $48 million comes from football with Manchester City, he’s also making $14 million off the pitch.
7. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)
Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian forward, takes home $55 million. Of that, $40 million is from his Real Madrid salary, and $15 million is through endorsements. He’s already among football’s brightest young stars.
8. Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Senegalese star Sadio Mane earns $54 million. $50 million from playing and $4 million from endorsements. Mane plays for the Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
(Disclaimer: All the data given are from the past year, according to the Forbes list)
While global footballers are earning millions and billions of dollars, Indian footballers still struggle for recognition and basic infrastructure. The spark and passion are visible, but Indian football lacks support. It’s high time India evolves from a cricket nation to a multi-sport powerhouse like the USA and China.