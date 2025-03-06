Neymar was on Thursday recalled by coach Dorival Junior to the Brazil team after almost a year and a half out injured for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Neymar returns for Brazil

Neymar started Brazil's first four qualifying games but went off injured in a defeat to Uruguay in October 2023, his last appearance for the five-time world champions.

Brazil have struggled in South American World Cup qualifying.

After 12 of the 18 rounds, they are fifth in the 10-nation group. But the top six are guaranteed places in the World Cup and Brazil are five points ahead of Bolivia in seventh.

Neymar returns for qualifiers against Colombia on March 21 and world champions Argentina five days later.

Brazil's top scorer with 79 goals said last month next year's World Cup is going to be his last.

He will be 34 by the time the competition in the USA, Canada and Mexico, kicks off.

Neymar scored for the first time in over 14 months last Sunday with his first goal for Santos since his return to his boyhood club at the start of the month.

The 33-year-old helped Santos beat fourth division Agua Santa 3-1 in a Sao Paulo state championship match.

Neymar, who failed to score in his first three games with Santos, stepped up to slot home a penalty in the 14th minute.

It was his 137th goal in 229 appearances for the club he has returned to after leaving them in 2013 for Barcelona.

It was also his first goal for anyone since October 3, 2023 when he was playing for Al Hilal against Nassaji Mazandaran in the Asian Champions League.

He terminated his contract with the Saudi club at the end of January to return home.

Neymar spent 18 months with Al Hilal after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 on a deal that enriched him by a reported 100 million euros ($103m) a season.

Neymar played five games for them before suffering the serious knee injury playing for Brazil against Uruguay.

