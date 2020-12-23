Netizens congratulate Yuzvendra Chahal on his marriage with Dhanashree Verma

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 23, 2020, 05.38 PM(IST)

Netizens congratulate Yuzvendra Chahal on his marriage with Dhanashree Verma Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages for India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. 

India's spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday. 
The cricketer took to Twitter to share a photo from his wedding and captioned it: "22.12.20. We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond." 

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages for India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. 

When the spinner got engaged to Dhanshree ahead of IPL 2020 had set Twitter on fire with former cricketers like Virender Sehwag was pulling his leg, was again trending on social media for his marriage.

Here are some hilarious Twitter reactions on Chahal’s wedding.

