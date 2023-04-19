NBA: Warriors' Draymond Green suspended one game for stomping on chest of Kings' Sabonis

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis. The incident happened during Game 2 of NBA Playoffs Round 1 between the Kings and the Warriors.

The decision to suspend Green was announced late on Tuesday by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars. The league also said that decision to suspend him 'was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.' Green will not be a part of the Warriors line-up during the Game 3 against the Kings on Thursday, April 20.

Notably, in 2016 NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Warriors, Green was involved in an incident with Cavs' LeBron James during the Game 4. After the tiff, Green was suspended for Game 5, which allowed the Cavs to come back from a 1-3 deficit in the series and eventually win the Finals.

Against the Kings, Sabonis, with 7:03 left in the game, was standing near the Warriors' rim to collect the rebound if the ball doesn't go in, which it actually didn't. Sabonis, however, got tangled in the group of the Warriors' defense players and fell on the court holding his ankle after losing balance in the huddle. Green, then seemingly lost balance too and his foot landed on Sabonis' chest.

The Refs adjudged Green's action enough for a flagrant foul two, ejecting him from the game immediately. Green, however, defended his actions, saying, "My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights," he said. "Referees just watch it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person so it's not stretching that far. I can only step so far and pulling my leg away, so it is what it is," after the game.

As for Sabonis, he went underway X-rays and a medical exam has revealed a 'sternum contusion,' rendering him 'questionable' for Game 3.

