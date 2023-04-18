NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Draymond Green stomps on Sabonis' chest, gets ejected during Game 2 vs Kings - WATCH

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green got ejected during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs Round 1 for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis.

The incident happened in mid fourth quarter with the game hanging in the balance. The video of that play shows that the Kings' Malik Monk charged down the court and took an aim at the rim.

Sabonis was standing near the Warriors' rim to collect the rebound if the ball doesn't go in, which it actually didn't. Sabonis, however, got tangled in the group of the Warriors' defense players and fell on the court holding his ankle after losing balance in the huddle. Green, then seemingly lost balance too and his foot landed on Sabonis' chest. Have a look at the video here:

The Warriors' veteran was ejected for the play and left the court amid the boos from the crowd. Green also got into the face of crowd before leaving the court. Have a look here:

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis and then acts like this with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Sabonis told TNT television, "We came out here tonight and everyone fought, we were locked in."

"It's playoff basketball. We're here to fight. Every time we step on the floor we're going to give everything for our team-mates and our franchise," he added.

Green, on the other hand, seemed defiant and said it was just done in a moment and not knowingly. "I've got to land my foot somewhere," Green said after the game. "I can only step so far when I'm pulling my leg away. It is what it is," he added. Listen here:

Draymond Green: "My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights." Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he "stomped too hard."



Full soundbite

In the game, the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-0 lead in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The game went through ups and downs throughout the four quarters but the Kings eventually held off the Warriors late charge to win 114-106.

