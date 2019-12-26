NBA star Anthony Davis land's on Kevin Hart's lap as LeBron James joins in

High profile city rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers clashed on Christmas Day which was witnessed by several Hollywood stars.

However, an incident became the centrepiece of jokes on social media at Staples Centre, Los Angeles after Lakers' player Anthony Davis fell on the lap of actor and comedian, Kevin Hart.

Rather than getting up, Davis decided to remain seated on Hart's lap to pose for a photo, and probably to make his Christmas wish. The two were joined by Davis's teammate and NBA star, LeBron James, who rushed to sit on Hart's lap to make his own wish.

Hart has made known his liking for the game, having been seen on the telecast of several NBA games.

It led to several memes and jokes on social media. A joke on social media compared the situation to a scene from the 2003 movie 'Elf', where Will Ferrel plays 'Buddy', sitting on the lap of the much smaller 'Papa Elf'.