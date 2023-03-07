NBA: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double against Wizards rescinded

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has rescinded Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double which he had scored against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

The move comes after the NBA adjusted the statistics from the Bucks' win. Antetokounmpo, notably, had said after that game that he stole his rebound which gave him the season's fourth triple-double.

Antetokounmpo, with nine seconds left on the clock, grabbed a defensive rebound and hustled across the court with the ball. At that time, Giannis had nine rebounds, one short of making it a triple-double and he knew it. Further, he got near the rim and almost stopped for a nano-second before intentionally throwing the ball into the bottom of the rim and then caught it. A Rebound!

On-site statisticians too, credited him with a missed shot and the 10th rebound for that play as the Bucks' star scored his triple-double. "Kind of stole one," Antetokounmpo had said Sunday night after the game. Here's that shot:

Well, not anymore. After reviewing the stats from the game, as the league does after each game, it removed the rebound on Monday. As per the NBA rules, for a field goal attempt to count as official, the player has to shoot 'with an intent to score a field goal.'

Nonetheless, Milwaukee won the game 117-111 against the Wizards and Giannis finished the game with 23 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds. The win also gave the Bucks their 16th consecutive win and the streak was broken Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers, coming from 99-85 deficit in the fourth quarter, beat the Bucks 133-130 in the matchup of Eastern Conference powerhouses. Antetokounmpo score 34 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee while Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez both chipped in with 26 points each.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid scored with 31 points and 10 assists and James Harden top scored with 38 points and 10 assists.

