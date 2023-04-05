NBA: LeBron makes game-winning layup in OT as Lakers beat Jazz to enter play-in tournament - WATCH

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the play-in tournament in the most dramatic manner as they beat Utah Jazz 135-133 in overtime and it was Lakers star LeBron James who made the winning shot.

The Lakers were leading 68-57 at the halftime but the Jazz rallied from behind to score 67 points in the next two quarters against the Lakers' 57.

The game went into the OT and the LA Laker outscored Utah Jazz 11-9 with James making the last layup. Have a look at the video here:

LEBRON SEALS THE OT WIN FOR THE LAKERS 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/49cKb9Jga7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 5, 2023

LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom are returning from the injuries, played for longer time than usual. LeBron, in fifth game back after staying away four weeks due to torn tendon, clocked 38 minutes game-time while Anthony Davis played 42 minutes - first time north of 40 since January.

"The extra five minutes definitely didn't help," LeBron said after the game. "It definitely didn't help but we needed to get the win," he added. Notably, LeBron hadn't played more than 32 minutes since coming back from the injury.

Whether he'll play against the Clipper or not, LeBron said he'll see how his foot feels.

"How my foot feels when I wake up and I step out of bed," James said when asked what would determine whether he suits up for the Clippers game or not. "That's been the most important since I've injured it five weeks ago -- the next day after either rehab or training or treatment, whatever. It's always that."

Davis, on the other hand, said, "I haven't played in a back-to-back in a long time. So, I mean, we'll all get on a phone call or something tomorrow morning and go from there."

LeBron scored 37 points in the game, while Austin Reaves scored 28 and Davis chipped in with 21 points.

