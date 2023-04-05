MLB: Padres' Manny Machado gets out on pitch clock violation, ejected after arguing - WATCH

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado entered the history books for all the wrong reasons as he became the first player in the Major League Baseball (MLB) history to get ejected on time violation. Notably, the league introduced a slew of rules this year including the pitch clock.

In a video making rounds on social media, Manny Machado can be seen arguing with umpire Ron Kulpa who eventually lost his patience with the player after giving him strike out. Have a look at the video here:

Manny Machado struck out due to a pitch clock violation, and was subsequently ejected for arguing the decision. pic.twitter.com/8nunHfDY2j — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 4, 2023 ×

The confusion happened as Machado thought he had called time as the pitch clock came down to eight seconds. Umpire Kulpa, however, thought different and called an automatic strike which ended the first innings.

A heated and animated discussion followed and Machado got ejected eventually. Machado, who recently signed a 11-year, $350 million extension deal with the Padres, said that he's going to have to make a big adjustment going forward.

"I'm going to have to make a big adjustment. I might be 0-1 down a lot this year," said the Padres' star. "It's super fast. There's definitely going to be an adjustment period, but going down in the history books," added Machado.

Machado's strike out decision clearly didn't go down well with Padres manager Bob Melvin has he got into the argument with umpire Kulpa as well. Melvin was also escorted out of the ballpark by another umpire in his 10th Major League ejection of his career.

The day got even worse for the Padres as they blew a four-run lead and lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6. The loss, however can be attributed to bullpen which just could not handle the pressure while trying to preserve Yu Darvish on debut.

In some good news for Padres, however, Fernando Tatis Jr. will soon be ending his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. Tatis Jr. has 14 games left in his suspension and will soon be starting training with Triple-A El Paso.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE