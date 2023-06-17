NBA: Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended 25 games of next season for conduct 'detrimental to league'

Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games from the start of 2023-24 season, announced the NBA on Friday. The suspension comes after the NBA found Morant's conduct detrimental to the league. The Grizzlies had also suspended Morant from team activities on May 14 after a video went viral on social media in which the player could be seen brandishing a firearm.

Notably, Morant was suspended in March earlier this year for the same sort of conduct. The NBA had banned the Grizzlies' star for eight games after he was seen holding a handgun in an Instagram Live at a club in Denver area while being intoxicated.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. "The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated," the statement further read.

As part for the retribution, Morant, who is due to make $33.5 million this season, will lose around $7.5 million or $300,000 approximately per game. He would also be not able to take part in any public activity of team or the league.

The suspension also has mentioned conditions for return as well, informed the league.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time," added Silver. "Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."

Morant, following the suspension from the league, issued a statement and said that he realizes how much hurt he has caused and apologized to the NBA, to his team, teammate, city of Memphis and other parties.

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused," Morant said in hi Friday statement. "I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera -- who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me -- I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise.

"I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you," added the suspended player.

