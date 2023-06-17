Lionel Messi READY and EAGER for Inter Miami challenge in MLS

Football superstar Lionel Messi shocked the world when he decided to join USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) after his departure from Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became a confirmed news. Messi had plans to join his previous club Barcelona but, eventually went on to join former England star and co-owner David Beckham's Inter Miami.

The 2022 World Cup winner seems happy with his decision and is looking forward to face this new challenge. Messi will join Inter Miami once his contract with PSG gets over on June 30.

"I'm well," he said to Argentinian TV Publica. "Initially, we had a different idea (to return to Barcelona). We're happy with the decision we have taken. I'm ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change," said Messi.

"(The decision) was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We're happy," he added.

Recently, Messi had also announced that he won't be playing the next football world cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, scored the fastest goal of his career, scoring after 79 seconds as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly on June 15.

"If I'm being honest, had we not won the World Cup, I would no longer be playing for the national team," Messi said. "I can't leave the national team as a world champion. I want to enjoy this," he further added.

Before winning the World Cup in 2022, Messi had lost three finals in Copa America Cup when Argentina made it to the winner-takes-all game in 2007, 2015, & 2016. Argentina eventually won the Copa America in 2021, beating Brazil in the final.

"I didn't cry but I suffered a lot," Messi said of lost finals. "I had very hard times, but I always had the desire to win something with the national team. I knew in my mind that I would achieve it.

"Even if I didn't, I had to try. Having won everything at individual and club level, not to have been able to [win a major title] with the national team would have meant that I would be missing something.

On his World Cup victory, where he was voted Player of the Tournament for seven goals and three assists in seven games, Messi said that he enjoyed it a lot as he knew it was his last one.

"I enjoyed the [Qatar] World Cup more than the previous ones because I knew it could be my last," he said. "I had complete confidence in the group," added the soccer star.

