Ashes 2023: Josh Hazlewood opines on England's Bazball approach, 'I'd say it's a good fun challenge to have'
Story highlights
Much to the surprise of many on Day 1, England skipper Ben Stokes decided to declare the innings immediately after Joe Root reached his 30th Test hundred. This though did not come as a surprise for Hazlewood who was picked ahead of experienced Mitchell Starc for the contest.
Much to the surprise of many on Day 1, England skipper Ben Stokes decided to declare the innings immediately after Joe Root reached his 30th Test hundred. This though did not come as a surprise for Hazlewood who was picked ahead of experienced Mitchell Starc for the contest.
Veteran Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood has cast his views on England’s Bazball approach after getting its first glimpse on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test on Friday, June 16. The encounter played at Edgbaston in Birmingham saw England post 393/8 before they opted to declare. It was the first time Australia had seen the lightning-speed approach of England termed the Bazball before they closed the day at 14/0 in the first innings.
Runs were made, wickets were taken, England declared and it’s game on after day one of the #Ashes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/91TnjLR7Q9— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 16, 2023
Hazlewood’s first taste of Bazball
"I'd say it's a good fun challenge to have. It's good to play a different brand of cricket although don't think we got dragged into it as much as we could have if things went really south. Though we held our guns pretty well. It wasn't outrageous strokeplay. There was a bit at the end there off Gazza [Nathan Lyon] for Rooty, but a batter on 100+ usually plays shots like that anyway with the tail,” Hazlewodd quoted in the post-match on Day 1.
Much to the surprise of many on Day 1, England skipper Ben Stokes decided to declare the innings immediately after Joe Root reached his 30th Test hundred. This though did not come as a surprise for Hazlewood who was picked ahead of experienced Mitchell Starc for the contest.
"Once Joe got his hundred they played a few shots, sensed it was coming. That's the way they are playing their cricket at the moment. First day was probably as I expected to be honest pretty much. The wicket was, not a great deal in it, very, very slow. Not much sideways movement or swing. 390 and we are none-for, so pretty even I'd say."
ALSO READ | Pakistan's involvement in ODI World Cup in LIMBO after Najam Sethi's latest comment
Root runs the show
With England at 124/3 at the break, it was Joe Root who took the anchor role despite losing wickets consistently at the end. Harry Brook (32) and skipper Ben Stokes (1) soon followed which put the hosts on the back foot. Bairstow (78) would then join Root as they both stitched a 121-run stand for the sixth wicket. Root scored his 30th Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 118 at the end of the day.
England did their best to breach the defense of Warner and Khawaja but did not succeed in the four overs at the end of Day 1 before stumps. Australia ended the day at 14/0 and still trail by 379 runs in the first innings.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.