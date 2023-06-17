Ashes 2023: Josh Hazlewood opines on England's Bazball approach, 'I'd say it's a good fun challenge to have'

Veteran Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood has cast his views on England’s Bazball approach after getting its first glimpse on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test on Friday, June 16. The encounter played at Edgbaston in Birmingham saw England post 393/8 before they opted to declare. It was the first time Australia had seen the lightning-speed approach of England termed the Bazball before they closed the day at 14/0 in the first innings.

Runs were made, wickets were taken, England declared and it’s game on after day one of the #Ashes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/91TnjLR7Q9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 16, 2023 ×

Hazlewood’s first taste of Bazball

"I'd say it's a good fun challenge to have. It's good to play a different brand of cricket although don't think we got dragged into it as much as we could have if things went really south. Though we held our guns pretty well. It wasn't outrageous strokeplay. There was a bit at the end there off Gazza [Nathan Lyon] for Rooty, but a batter on 100+ usually plays shots like that anyway with the tail,” Hazlewodd quoted in the post-match on Day 1.