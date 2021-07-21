NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50 power Milwaukee Bucks to end 50-year title drought

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in an astonishing all-around execution and the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title since 1971 by crushing the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, turning out to be just the fifth team to guarantee the crown subsequent to dropping the initial two contests.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the seventh player in finals history with a 50-point game, added 14 rebounds and five obstructed shots as the Bucks went an NBA-best 10-1 at home at the end of the season games to end their 50-year title drought.

"I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me. I want to thank my teammates for playing hard with me. I'm thankful I was able to get it done," Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo had been sketchy for the opener with a sprained knee. However, the 26-year-old coordinated with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the solitary players to take the NBA Finals MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.

"He's a special human being. I've learned so much from him. He's a special leader. These players are champions every day. They've embraced getting better every day," said Mike Budenholzer.

An extended Deer District party zone outside the sold-out 20,000-seat field invited 65,000 people watching on video screens and they celebrated together.

"I'm happy I was able to do it with this team for Milwaukee and Coach Bud says we have to do it again," said Antetokounmpo.

The Suns were thwarted in their bid for the first crown in their 53-year history. Chris Paul, playing in the first NBA Finals of his 16-year at age 36, drove the Suns with 26 points.