NBA: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic becomes only sixth player to record 100 triple-doubles

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, on Tuesday, became only the sixth National Basketball Association (NBA) player to record 100 triple-doubles. Jokic was offered the game ball to commemorate the milestone by coach Michael Malone.

Jokic joins the elite list of Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), and LeBron James (106) with 100 or more career triple-doubles.

The Denver star scored 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 100th triple-double, his 24th this season - the highest by any player - and 15th in the last 20 games.

Notably, the Nuggets have won all the games this season whenever Jokic has scored a triple-double, including today's 133-112 win against the Houston Rockets. Also, from the last season onward, the Nuggets have won 28 games on the trot whenever Jokic has scored a triple-double.

During the game against the Rockets, Jokic played only in three of the four quarters to reach the milestone and sat the entire fourth quarter on the sidelines.

Read More: LaMelo Ball leaves game after fracturing ankle as Hornets beat Pistons

The star of the night, however, was humble despite the big achievement and he sat in his locker room afterwards, along with an ice pack on his pack and eating popcorn.

The teammates, however, to mark the achievement, signed the game ball given to him in a nice gesture towards the player who has helped the Nuggets become a force in the recent times.

The two-time MVP is averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10 assists in 55 games this season so far. His performance also shows up in the Nuggets record, who sit atop the Western Conference with a 44-19 win-loss record and poised to make it to the postseason with no difficulties at all.

Denver had made it the playoffs last season as well but were shown the door after losing 1-4 to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE