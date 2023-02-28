NBA: Jimmy Butler's jaw-dropping lay-up takes Heat past 76ers - Watch

Former 76ers player Jimmy Butler, on Monday night, scored a reality-defying lay-up as he led the Miami Heat to a 101-99 win over the Philadelphia Sixers. The six-time All-Star made the shot with 1:28 minutes left on the clock to get Miami lead which stayed until the buzzer.

Back to the shot - It started with a dribble from the three-point marker and then Butler rolled backwards, crossing Sixers' P.J. Tucker. Butler then jumped under the ring and over Tucker and Joel Embiid for a reverse lay-up to give make the scoreboard 100-99 in favor of the Heat. Have a look at the shot:

After the shot, Butler also drained a free throw with 8.1 seconds on the clock after he was fouled out by James Harden. The free point by Butler eventually was the last point of the game.

Jimmy finished with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds and fell just one short of a triple-double with nine assists. From the Sixers, Joel Embiid also scored with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds.

During the game, Butler exchange a few 'words' with his former teammates Embiid and Tucker, which Jimmy said were in friendly spirit.

"Those are my brothers. Anybody I'm in the trenches with I have mad respect for and they're a really good team," he said. "They've been playing incredibly well all year long. But always want to beat them, always want to beat any team that we go up against. But I hate you P.J.," he added at the end with a smile.

Butler's lay-up also helped the Heat snap out of a four-game losing streak. Miami is all set to play the Sixers on Wednesday again and Butler, averaging 21.9 points per game this season, will definitely be on the focus of Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and 76ers.

