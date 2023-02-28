NBA: LaMelo Ball leaves game after fracturing ankle as Hornets beat Pistons

Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, in a freak injury, fractured his right ankle, on Monday, in a game against the Detroit Pistons, the team announced after the game. The Hornets, however, went on to win the game 117-106.

The 21-year-old got hurt early in the third quarter while going for dribble-behind-the-back play. In the process, he outsmarted Detroit Pistons' Killian Hayes but stepped awkwardly on his ankle afterwards. LaMelo went to the locker room after going down on the court in pain and an X-ray confirmed the fracture in his ankle.

He was immediately subbed out for the rest of the game. Ball, however, scored 18 points and six three-pointers along with six rebounds and five assists during his 21 minutes on the court.

LaMelo Ball had to leave the game after this play pic.twitter.com/mlxbWUCqUN — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 28, 2023 ×

Ball will definitely will not be a part of the Hornets' next fixture, on Wednesday, against the Phoenix suns, who themselves are waiting for NBA star Kevin Durant's debut. He will be evaluated from there on.

Also, Charlotte is currently second from the bottom on the Eastern Conference standings with a tripe 20-43 win-loss record. And with 19 games left in the regular season with no chance to making it to the postseason, it is unlikely that the Hornets will rush Ball back.

LaMelo Ball's latest injury, however, isn't the only one in this season. He was out for 13 games at the start of the current season and missed another 11 games in a stretch in November and December. Nonetheless, the last season's All-Star still manages 23.4 points per game this season.

The injuries seem to be the curse of this season for Ball family, though. With Lonzo being out for some time, his brother Lonzo Ball also got a knee injury a while back and will be missing the rest of the season for the Chicago Bulls.

