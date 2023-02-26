NBA: Jayson Tatum's three-pointer headlines wild finish as Celtics hold off 76ers

Jayson Tatum, on Saturday night, drained a three-pointer in the final seconds as the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100--107 in a wild game. Boston star, however, didn't have a great game to write home about but his clutch shot took his team over the line in a thrilling finish.

Tatum finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the game. The Celtics were able to get away with the win despite 76ers' Joel Embiid gave a thunderous performance, scoring 41 points, the highest in the game.

Apart from the points, Embiid also threw a magnificent three-quarter shot after Tatum's go-ahead three-pointer but couldn't release the ball before the buzzer.

Tatum caught a pass from his teammate Marcus Smart with 5.9 seconds left on the clock and shot a perfect 3-pointer after stopping at the top of the key. Tatum went 7-of-17 while shooting but stepped up when his team needed him the most.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Tatum agreed that he wasn't at his best and was trying to find a way.



"Find a way to win the game," Tatum said. "I wasn't playing my best, was just trying to impact winning on both ends, find a way. ... It's tough to win in this league. It showed our resilience tonight," he added.

The game was certainly over after Tatum's eventual winner but not without a bit of drama. 76ers' P.J. Tucker quickly inbounded the ball after Boston took the lead and Joel Embiid went ahead with his Hail Mary shot in an effort to tie the game.

The crowd at Wells Fargo Centre went in frenzy as Embiid's shot found the rim but the Philly star didn't celebrate as he knew that the ball was in his hands at the buzzer.