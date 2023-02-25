NBA: Sacramento Kings beat Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime thriller

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in a double overtime thriller on Friday. The game also became the second-highest scoring contest in the history of National Basketball Association (NBA), placed after the Detroit Lions vs Denver Nuggets' epic triple overtime 186-184 duel in December 1983. The Friday game, which saw 44 three-pointers being drained, tied the record for the most 3-pointers in an NBA game.

A game saw a lot of see-saw moments with the Kings coming from 14-point behind in the late fourth quarter and a six-point deficit in both overtime durations. For the Kings, Malik Monk starred with a career-high 45 points and De'Aaron Fox finished with 42 including a go-ahead basket.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard scored 44 points, his highest this season, and Paul George chipped in with 34. Russell Westbrook, who made his debut for the Clipper, scored 17 points, 14 assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes of play time.

The Clippers had a chance to end the game with an OT buzzer-beater winner but Nicolas Batum couldn't drain the 3-pointer. Los Angeles were ahead 175-169 with just 1:57 remaining on the clock, but the Kings rallied to score the final seven points including the crucial jumper with 36.5 seconds left in the second OT. In the first overtime, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard failed to tip the ball in the basket at the buzzer, leaving the game tied at 164-164.

It was not the first time that the Clippers had lost the advantage after being ahead in the game. With the scoreboard reading 145-131 and 4:25 minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Kings went on a rampage with a 22-8 run, sending the game into the overtime. Kings' Monk made the clutch shot for three points with 1.1 seconds on the clock as the Clippers slipped.

