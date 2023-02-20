NBA: LeBron James ready to push Lakers for 'most important 23 games of career'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in his 20th year in the NBA and in this duration, he has won four championships, been a part of the All-Star game record-tying 19 times, and recently became the league's all-time leading scorer. LeBron's urgency, however, towards making it to the postseason is still intact. Before the 2023 NBA All-Star game, where LeBron managed 13 points, four assists and a rebound in 14 minutes of play before leaving to preserve himself, he termed the upcoming regular season games with the Los Angeles Lakers as the 'most important of his career' after the Lakers missed out on the postseason last year, fourth such year in LeBron's 19 attempts.

"It's 23 of the most important games of my career, for a regular season," LeBron said. "It's the type of mindset that I have, and I hope the guys will have, coming back off the break," he added. While many might argue that King James is taking it a tad too seriously, he explained his thought process.

"I want to make a push to make the playoffs," LeBron explained. "I don't want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It's just not part of my DNA. We're sitting up here talking about the [scoring] record and things of that nature, and that's all cool, but I'm more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O'Brien Trophy. That's just who I am. That's what I'm cut from," the Lakers star added.

LeBron, aged 38, has missed 14 games this season so far including a three-game stretch due to left foot and ankle pain. He, however, still has managed to average 30 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The Lakers, on the other hand, have been a bit inconsistent with a 27-32 record before the All-Star break, sitting 13th in the Western Conference.

