NBA: Jason Tatum erupts to win 2023 MVP, sets record for most points in All-Star game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend finally came to end and Boston Celtics' Jason Tatum 'caught fire' during the All-Star game between Team Antetokounmpo and Team LeBron to cap it off. Tatum won the All-Star game's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and set the record for most points in an All-Star game with 55 points, breaking Anthony Davis' record of 52 points set, which he scored during 2017 All-Star game. The game eventually became a show-off between Tatum and Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell as Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game after just play due to sprained wrist while LeBron played for just one half.

Mitchell gave a good fight to Tatum for the MVP as the Cavaliers player scored 40 points but was outshone by Tatum eventually after the Boston star went berserk in the third quarter, scoring 27 of his 55 points. Tatum also had nine rebounds and six assists to his name while shooting 22-for-31 from the court including 10-for-18 from 3-point line. The MVP performance by Tatum helped Team Antetokounmpo beat Team LeBron by 184-175.

Speaking about his record-breaking performance after the game, Tatum said, "I found out midway through the fourth. I think I had like 49 and Dame [Lillard] was like, 'Yo, the record's 52.' He was like, 'Go get it." Tatum, who had Lakers great Kobe Bryant as his idol while growing up, said it was 'special for him' after getting Kobe Bryant All-Star MV trophy. "It's extremely special to me. My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him and I remember telling myself that someday I got to get one of those," said the 24-year-old.