NBA: G-League player Mac McClung soars to win 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk contest

Salt Lake City is hosting the 2023 All-Star Weekend and on Saturday the Dunk contest, one of the marquee events of the weekend, threw up a surprise as G-League player Mac McClung won the honours. McClung not only won the contest convincingly but, also managed to get straight 50s from the judges on three occasions. The 24-year-old, who has played only two NBA games so far, one with the Bulls in 2021 and one with the Lakers in 2022, put on a flying show which was almost reminiscent of NBA great Michael Jordon during his peak. Here are some of the dunks he made:

McClung currently is associated with the Philadelphia 76ers, who signed him earlier this week in a two-way deal and plays for Delaware Blue Coats in the G League. "It kind of feels, ever since the beginning, I was the underdog," the Dunk Star said afterward. "Even when I was younger. ... Just proving yourself right, not others wrong, it brings a little more satisfaction." McClung beat New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III in the final round as Knicks' Jericho Sims and Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. bowed out in the first round.

After his dunk in the final round, McClung said to camera 'it's over,' copying Kenny Smith's famous line from 2000 All-Star Dunk Contest during Vince Carter's sensational win in Oakland, California. "I think something took over me; I don't know what that was," McClung said about gesture. "I wasn't really thinking in the moment; it's just something that happened, to be honest with you."

The new Dunk star is set to join the 76ers next week, trying to get into coach Doc Rivers' rotation as the team prepares for the playoffs. "I'm not really what other people think, good or bad, I'm staying the course," McClung said about his special night. "My goal is to make an impact in the NBA, and I'm just going to keep working until that happens."

