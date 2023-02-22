NBA: Atlanta Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday and made assistant coach Joe Prunty the interim head coach. The Hawks will be looking to replace McMillan immediately with former Hawks assistant coach Quin Snyder being at the the top of the list, source told ESPN. The Hawks currently sit at eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 29-30 record. Hawks' new general manager Landry Fields will begin searching for a new coach as early as Tuesday, told sources to ESPN. Snyder, 56, who is leading the list of probable candidate, worked as Mike Budenholzer's assistant during his last stint with the Hawks.

According to ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson are also in the race apart from Snyder. The move to remove McMillan isn't sudden as he was already supposed to part ways in the offseason but the management decided to go for it with a chance to salvage a playoff season. This is the second big management move from the Hawks after Landry Fields' ascension as the team's top basketball decision-maker following Travis Schlenk decision to step down in December last year.

McMillan held 99-80 record as head coach during his stint with the Hawks. He was initially hired as assistant to Lloyd Pierce, but was named interim head coach in 2021. McMillan was given a four-year contract after he chalked up a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. His interim replacement Prunty also has prior experience as he had replaced Jason Kidd in 2018, though as interim head only. Prunty went 21-16 in regular season with the Bucks as their interim head coach.

Snyder, the top option, meanwhile resigned as Utah Jazz coach post 2021-22 season after reaching Western Conference playoffs six consecutive times, He also appeared in conference semifinals on three occasions during his Jazz stint.

