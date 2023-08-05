NBA: Anthony Davis, Lakers sign league's richest annual extension worth $62 million per season for three years

NBA star Anthony Davis has signed the maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The forward, who was pivotal in the Lakers' 2020 NBA Championship-winning season, signed the deal for a whopping $186 million, reported ESPN citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. The deal, worth $62 million per season, is the richest extension in NBA history.

Davis already had two years and $84 million left on his contract and after the new deal, he's going to stay with the Lakers till 2028, earning a staggering $270 million. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Paul moved quickly to secure the services of Davis, who had become eligible for contract extension on Friday, August 4.

Davis has been a force to reckon with Lakers, averaging 26.1, 21.8, 23.2 and 25.9 points per game in his las four seasons, since coming to Los Angeles in 2019. The forward also had 9.3, 7.9, 9.9 & 12.5 rebounds per game in those for seasons as well.

Davis has crossed 25 points and two blocks per season twice in the last four years, in 2019-20 and 2022-23. Overall, Davis has achieved the feat five times in NBA careers, third highest behind Shaquille O'Neal and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, as per ESPN Stats and Information.

The 30-year-old had arrived in the Hollywood from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal and instantly made an impact alongside NBA superstar LeBron James as the Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020.

In last season, which ended in the Playoffs for the Lakers, Davis averaged 26 points, 12.5 points and 2 blocks per game.

Davis, number one pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, played with New Orleans eight seasons since his debut in 2012-13 before joining the Lakers. Overall, the forward has played in 660 games averaging 24 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per game as well.

