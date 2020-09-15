National T20 Cup: PCB asks 240 players, officials to pay for COVID-19 tests

The domestic cricket in Pakistan has come back after a long halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking steps to make sure that all the players and the officials are in a safe environment.

Also read: IPL 2020: Who are the favourites in MI vs CSK opener? Gautam Gambhir opines

According to the board, it is mandatory for everyone to get themselves tested for COVID-19 twice, before entering the bio-secure bubble.

Also read: 'So great': Manchester United's Rashford reacts to Jofra Archer's soccer skills during match

Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament, the National T20 Cup will begin on September 30.

Earlier a report in InsideSport stated that the PCB has asked the 240 players and officials to pay for their initial tests. “The initial test the players, officials and stakeholders have to pay for themselves,” a PCB source said.

However, these reports are told to be incorrect. According to a senior Pakistan cricket journalist, Saj Sadiq took to his official Twitter handle and clarified, "Reports PCB has asked players, officials & other stakeholders, who will take part in the National T20 Cup later this month, to pay for their own Covid-19 tests are incorrect. They will do the first test themselves and PCB will then reimburse them all the costs #Cricket #Covid_19".