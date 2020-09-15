'So great': Manchester United's Rashford reacts to Jofra Archer's soccer skills during match

During the second ODI against Australia, England pacer Jofra Archer's football skills have impressed Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

The English pacer spearhead was seen nutmegging his skipper Eoin Morgan during the 42nd over.

Sharing a clip of his nutmeg on Twitter, Archer asked Manchester United star Marcus Rashford if he pulled it off well. He wrote: "Best part of the night for me close em skip what you recon @MarcusRashford?"

My brother 👊🏾 so great to see you happy doing what you're doing. And you're DOING it 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3fGyo6RQ8a — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020

Marcus Rashford reacted to Jofra Archer's tweet and said: "My brother so great to see you happy doing what you’re doing. And you’re DOING it."

Archer scalped three wickets during the match and played a vital role in winning the match by 24 runs after the English side posed a modest total of 231 runs.

Australians were bowled out on 207 during the second innings. Archer inflicted early blows to the visitors by dismissing David Warner (6 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (9 runs) cheaply before Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne added a 107-run stand for the third wicket.

Sam Curran and Chris Woakes picked three wickets each to bundle out the visitors on 207.