'N D-Censored': Cricket 19 censors Sri Lankan player Niroshan Dickwella's name

Niroshan Dickwella has been a rising star for the Sri Lankan cricket team. He made his debut in international cricket in 2014 for Test against South Africa. His consistency has made an exciting prospect in the world of cricket.

However, a popular video game platform called Cricket 19 has censored the player's name for the obvious reasons. His name appears as ‘N D-Censored’. The development was brought forward by renowned writer Jarrod Kimber on his official Twitter handle.

Cricket 19 have censored Niroshan Dickwella’s name pic.twitter.com/xElRZCGyEh — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) December 6, 2020 ×

The player has played 37 Tests, 52 ODIs and 23 T20Is for the country and has scored 1921, 1571 and 429 runs respectively. The 27-year-old is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League and is representing Dambulla Viiking, led by Dasun Shanaka.

He has played in six matches where he scored 138 runs at an average and strike-rate of 27.60 and 146.80 respectively. His top score of 60 came against Bhanuka Rajapaksha’s Galle Gladiators on Saturday, December 5 at the Mahinda Rajapaksha Stadium in Hambantota. His team is currently placed second in the league and after qualified for the semi-finals.