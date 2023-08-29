My career highlight is winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, says Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup, CWC '23 edition

Virat Kohli is set to feature in his fourth ODI World Cup when the upcoming 2023 edition kicks off on October 5 in India. At 34, Kohli will leave no stone unturned to help India end their ten-year-long ICC title drought and win the 50-over showpiece event. It is to be noted that India last won the ODI World Cup when the ICC event was co-hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Thus, the home side will be eager to replicate their 2011 heroics. Kohli, who was part of the MS Dhoni-led victorious side in 2011, will aim to bring his experience into play and help Rohit Sharma and Co.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, which starts on August 30 (Wednesday), and will soon be followed by the CWC 2023, Kohli recalled the memories from the 2011 edition and claimed that winning the 50-over championship is his career's highlight.

'It was stuff from dreams'

In an event in Bengaluru, Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI, "My career highlight is obviously winning the World Cup in 2011. I was 23 at the time, and I probably didn't understand the magnitude of it. But now at 34, and has played many World Cups, which we haven't been able to win, So, I understand the emotions of all the senior players (in 2011)."

"All the more for Sachin Tendulkar, as it was his last World Cup. He had already played many World Cups by then and to win it in Mumbai, his hometown, was very special for him. I mean, it was stuff from dreams," the former captain opined.

Recalling his entire experience, Kohli said, "I remember the amount of pressure there was on all the players when we were travelling. Thankfully, there was no social media back then. It would have been a nightmare, honestly. But through the airports, it was always just one thing -- we need to win the Cup."

Kohli had a decent run in his first-ever World Cup in 2011. He ended with 282 runs -- including a century and a vital fifty -- and made a crucial 34 in the final where India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets on April 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Back then, Dhoni & Co. beat teams such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, etc. to win the coveted title for the second time in Indian cricket's history.

Talking about the CWC '23 edition, Rohit-led India will open their campaign on October 08 in Chennai where they face Australia. They will go hard for their third 50-over mega title and Kohli will be desperate to lead the batting department with aplomb. The 34-year-old, with over 25,000 international runs, in 501 games, along with 76 hundreds, will be the go-to batter for the Men in Blue.

