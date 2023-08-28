This is where he becomes so valuable: Manjrekar on Virat Kohli ahead of India's Asia Cup, CWC '23 campaigns

Team India, under Rohit Sharma, is set to kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on September 02 when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The continental tournament gets underway on Wednesday (August 30) with co-hosts Pakistan locking horns with Nepal in Multan. After the Asia Cup, to be held in the ODI format, the 50-over World Cup will take place, in India, starting on October 05.

Prior to the Asia Cup and CWC '23, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Virat Kohli and pointed out where he becomes 'valuable' for Rohit & Co.

'I expect Virat to have a great World Cup'

Speaking to Star Sports in the lead-up to the 50-over Asia Cup, Manjrekar was optimistic of Kohli having a great run in the upcoming World Cup. "Great player who has had a great journey. But people change, players change and skills change as well. At this stage, you see that Rohit Sharma, his greatest skill and impact is visible in Test cricket. I expect Virat to have a great World Cup," Manjrekar mentioned.

Further, Manjrekar added, "With his current state of play, you would think that 50-overs is just the right format for him. On the big stage, he has done it for India on many occasions. You get excited about many young and rising players. But on a big night, we need a player, who has been there, done that. That is where Virat becomes so valuable for India."

To back Manjrekar's claims, the two-time ODI world champions India will bank on Kohli's experience as they aim to lift the forthcoming ICC event, to be held on home soil. Back in the 2011 edition, co-hosted by India, Bangladesh and eventual runners-up Sri Lanka, the MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue ended as the champions with a young Kohli part of the historic squad.

Thus, Kohli's experience of having won an ODI World Cup will be essential not only for captain -- who was snubbed for the 2011 edition -- but for the entire Indian unit. At present, the 34-year-old will hope for a miraculous campaign in the continental tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday.

A good run in the Asia Cup will keep Kohli in terrific mindset before the World Cup commences.

