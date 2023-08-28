'Virat Kohli's 141 in Adelaide was a masterpiece': Ian Chappell heaps praise on former Indian captain

Virat Kohli has had a glorious run in international cricket. He recently completed 15 years at the highest level, where he has already amassed over 25,000 runs and his century-tally stands at 76, next only to Sachin Tendulkar (100). Over the years, the former Indian captain has played innumerable knocks which can be termed memorable.

Kohli's rise was evident post India's 2011 ODI World Cup win and even when he has not been at his best, he has continued to pile vital runs. Recently, former Australian captain Ian Chappell recalled Kohli's initial big success -- which came during India's tour of Australia 2011/12 -- and termed his 141, in the Adelaide Test, as masterclass.

'With the evergreen Tendulkar still plying his trade, Kohli showed glimpses of his talent'

"In 2012, with the evergreen Tendulkar still plying his trade, Kohli showed glimpses of his talent, also at the WACA ground, with a promising 44 and 75. His skillful batting against a good Australian pace attack hinted at his talent, and when he then followed it with an excellent century in Adelaide, while others around him failed, it was widely accepted he would be the next outstanding Indian batter," Chappell wrote for ESPNCricinfo.

"Appropriately, two years later at Adelaide Oval again, the newly appointed India captain scored two sublime centuries to almost snatch a memorable victory for his side. Kohli's second-innings 141, in particular, on a pitch that encouraged spin, was a masterpiece and with a little more help from his team-mates would have resulted in a spectacular Indian victory," the former cricketer further asserted.

Chappell added, "Despite Kohli's amazing record and his strong leadership, it was that second-innings century in Adelaide in 2014 that cemented his undoubted skill. He hit 16 fours and one six and scored at the superb rate of 80 runs per 100 balls on a pitch that suited Nathan Lyon's sharp-turning off-breaks. Kohli's ability to successfully play the cover drive - the toughest shot for a right-hander on a turning pitch - was exceptional and severely frustrated Australia's charge for victory."

The Adelaide Test was the series opener of the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Back then, the then Indian Test captain MS Dhoni was injured and, hence, Kohli led the side for the first time in the purest format. He led from the front with twin centuries in the match -- 115 and 141 during a 364-run chase -- but couldn't guide India to a stunning victory.

The two memorable knocks consolidated Kohli's Test spot and he went on to lead India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them (most by any Indian). To date, he remains India's go-to-batter across formats -- despite not being in the T20I scheme of things since last year's World Cup -- and will hold the key for the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup (from August 30) and the home ODI World Cup, starting on October 05.

