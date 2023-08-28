'The best thing is....': Indian captain Rohit Sharma recalls Yuvraj Singh's words after CWC '11 snub

Rohit Sharma-led India are gearing up for a litmus test in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, to be hosted jointly by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The continental tournament gets underway on August 30 with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan whereas the Men in Blue will open their campaign versus arch-rivals Babar Azam-led Men in Green on September 02 in Pallekele in the Island nation.

The Asia Cup holds a lot of significance as it will soon be followed by the 50-over ODI World Cup on home soil, which starts on October on 05 in Ahmedabad. Thus, the upcoming two multi-nation events will certainly define Rohit's captaincy tenure.

While India have a strong squad for the Asia Cup, Rohit-led Indian team management have a lot of decisions to make. The comeback duo, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be closely monitored in the Asia Cup and their run will help the team decide whether to include them in the CWC '23 edition or not. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal makes the cut in the World Cup squad, having being overlooked for the Asia Cup.

Recently, Rohit stated that it's not about his favourite or coach Rahul Dravid's favourite to be in the squad but to get the players who will fit the conditions and team combination. Speaking to PTI, Hitman said, "Me, coaches, and selectors, take into account all factors like opposition, surfaces, our strengths, their weaknesses, and then reach a common ground. There is every chance that we will not be perfect always. At the end of the day, few individuals make decisions, and we are bound to make mistakes as humans. We won't always be right."

Hitman further opined, "'We have tried to communicate with the players after every selection and playing XI that has been announced. We talk to them face to face, one-on-one why they have not been picked. Sometimes, I try and put myself in their shoes. When I wasn't picked in 2011, it was such a heart-breaking moment for me and I felt what was left after being dropped from a World Cup squad?"

'I remember Yuvraj calling me to his room and....'

Rohit recalled the time when he was dropped for the 2011 ODI World Cup. He revealed how former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome the slump. "I was sad and sitting in my room and didn't know what to do next. I remember Yuvi calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner," Rohit asserted.

''He explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, 'the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, and skills and make a comeback. There is no way that you won't play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup'," the Indian captain added.

Despite not being part of Dhoni-led India's victorious campaign in 2011, Rohit has redeemed himself in style and was the leading run-getter in the 2019 edition (648 runs with five hundreds). He will look for another prolific campaign in the forthcoming edition and help India lift the mega title at home.

It is to be noted that the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors have to name India's provisional World Cup squad in a week's time.

