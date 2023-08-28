Won't be easy for India or any team: Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram on Asia Cup 2023 favourites

The Asia Cup 2023 edition is set to kick off on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan. The upcoming edition of the continental tournament will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan and the whole cricketing fraternity is eagerly waiting for the tournament's commencement, mainly to witness the resumption of India-Pakistan rivalry.

Talking about the 2023 edition, India, Pakistan and Nepal are placed in Group A whereas Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B. Ahead of the tournament-opener, where Babar Azam & Co. host Nepal, former Pakistan great Wasim Akram opened up on the favourites for the multi-nation competition and feels every team has a chance.

"India versus Pakistan is very important, we know about so much support (teams get), so many eyeballs, so many people (following). But other teams are also here to play so you cannot minus Sri Lanka or Bangladesh," Akram said, as quoted by PTI.

On Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue's squad, Akram opined, "I think they are trying different things, new players especially in the T20 format, also a new captain. They have a balanced squad. But it will not be easy for India or any team."

India's 17-man squad marks the return of middle-order batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer whereas Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are set to feature in the playing XI after a gap of 13 months. The tournament is an ideal dress rehearsal for five out of the six Asian teams who will also take part in the forthcoming ODI World Cup, in India, starting on October 05.

