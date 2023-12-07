LIVE TV
Mumbai Indians WPL Auction 2024 LIVE MI full squad, captain, batters, bowlers, wicket-keeper & remaining purse

Mumbai Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Last year, Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final by 7 wickets. Photograph:(Twitter)

Mumbai Indians WPL Auction 2024 LIVE: The auction for the new season of Women’s Premier League is all set to take place on Saturday (Dec 9). Here is the full squad of Mumbai Indians and all the team news you need to know. 

Mumbai Indians WPL Auction 2024 LIVE: The auction for the second edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 tournament is expected to start in February or March next year.

Last year, Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final by 7 wickets. Here is everything you need to know about Mumbai Indians ahead of the WPL auction 2024.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Full squad

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

All rounders: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar

Wicket-keepers: Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque

Overseas Players: Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Isabelle Wong, Natalie Sciver

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI): Remaining purse

Purse amount: INR 12 crore

Total spent: INR 12 crore

Remaining amount: 0

In the inaugural auction of WPL, Mumbai Indians' most expensive player was the English all-rounder Natalie Sciver. With a base price of INR 50 lakhs, Sciver was bought by the franchise for whooping INR 3.2 crore. 

WPL 2024: Auction live-streaming details

WPL 2024: When is the Women’s Premier League auction 2024?- Date

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 will begin on Saturday (Dec 9). 

WPL 2024: When Women’s Premier League auction will start?- Time 

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 might start around 2:30 pm IST, based on last year’s edition. The exact time of the auction is yet to be announced. 

WPL 2024: Where to watch live-streaming of Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024: Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels.

(With inputs from agencies)

