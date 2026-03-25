/Mumbai Indians steal hearts with heartwarming campaign ahead of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, open their new campaign on Sunday (Mar 29) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium. Flooded with star names, Mumbai aim to shake off poor starts and build early momentum against KKR. Off the field, MI are making headlines with their latest campaign that's won over fans.

MI campaign steals hearts

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Ahead of IPL 2026, the Mumbai Indians bring a unique fan-franchise relationship to the forefront with the launch of its 2026 campaign: ‘Fans Nahi. Fam.’ At its core, the campaign is built on a simple but powerful truth - this isn’t just fandom, this is family. A family that celebrates, debates, worries and stands by the team through every high and low.

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Bringing ‘Fans Nahi. Fam.’ to life, the campaign places the MI players directly within the everyday world of the fans, not as distant icons, but as one of them.

A series of slice-of-life films capture this raw, unfiltered bond, with players stepping into homes, routines and conversations filled with celebration, banter and honesty. The storytelling reflects the emotional depth of the relationship where Paltan don’t just cheer, they feel.

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Mumbai Indians target sixth title

In search of a sixth IPL title, MI will still start their campaign on home turf against KKR before the Mumbai Indians face the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 4). Their next home match will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12.

Last season MI were eliminated in the Playoffs having lost to Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 having earlier beaten Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.