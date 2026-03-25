/IPL 2026: Faf du Plessis backs Rishabh Pant for high impact role, says 'he needs to figure out...'

With days remaining before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, preparations are in the final stage as franchises give the finishing touches before the start. While eyes will be on several franchises, one particular name that will be in the headlines is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they will be led by Rishabh Pant. Speaking on Pant, former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has suggested the wicketkeeper-batter keep his composure and work on a strategy.

Du Plessis backs Pant

“Rishabh Pant’s stroke play is one that looks all over the place. There is some sort of method and game plan that goes into his head. He has a blueprint for how he wants to play Test cricket. The same thing applies in T20 cricket. He needs to figure out exactly what his game plan looks like to give himself the best chance. Not to be a one out of ten or two out of ten kind of player, but to be in the 60 to 70 per cent range where he can have consistency,” Du Plessis said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’ show.

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“To do that, you can’t premeditate every ball. That is too high risk. Yes, you might hit a few sixes and play a couple of good innings. But when teams bowl wide to him, he is good enough to have something else in his armoury to hit through the offside. His game plan is not one-dimensional. He can score all around the ground. For me, it is about his first six balls. When I look at him, he is almost like a highlight player. I want him to be more of a high-impact player in terms of what he can give in his numbers,” the former South Africa skipper added.

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LSG will start their IPL 2026 campaign on April 1 when they face the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The team will rely on the services of Pant, who will be one of the best players in the ranks. LSG missed out on a playoff spot in IPL 2025 with a seventh-place finish. They will look to win their maiden title in IPL 2026 and search for a positive outcome.