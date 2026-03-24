IPL 2026: Check out DC final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Delhi Capitals (DC) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Delhi Capitals’ Indian batting lineup for IPL 2026 includes Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana and Sahil Parakh providing the team with depth and stability across the top and middle order.
In the wicketkeeping department, DC have KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Ben Duckett and Tristan Stubbs. Rahul and Stubbs offer calmness and match experience, while Porel brings energy with his sharp keeping and attacking batting style. Together, they give the team valuable options behind the stumps throughout the season.
The all-rounders add balance to the side. Axar Patel, Ajay Mandal,
Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma and
Madhav Tiwari provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.
Delhi Capitals boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.
In the middle overs, Tripurana Vijay, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.
DC’s overseas bench for IPL 2026 includes David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc.
Nissanka and Miller provide firepower with the bat, while Ngidi, Chameera and Starc lead the pace attack in the powerplay and at the death. Jamieson adds depth as a wicket-taking option in the middle overs.