IPL 2026 | Three-time winners KKR retire Power Coach Russell's jersey in heartfelt tribute - WATCH

The Kolkata Knight Riders, in a heartfelt tribute to power coach and former player Andre Russell, have retired jesey no. 12 - donned by Russell during his time at the franchise. The annuncement came on Tuesday (Mar 24) - four days before the IPL 2026 begins on Mar 28. Russell had called his time in IPL ahead of the season and has been retained by the franchise as the league's first power coach. The all-rounder played for KKR from 2014 to 2025 except in 2017 and was part of two title winning campaigns in 2014 and 2024.

Why KKR retired Russell's jersey no. 12?

The three-time IPL winners decided to retire Andre Russell's jersey as a mark of respect for his services to the franchise over the years. Russell spent 11 seasons at KKR from 2014 to 2025 with an exception fo 2017 when he didn't play IPL. In his career with KKR, Russell scored 2,593 runs in 133 matches at a blistering strike rate of almost 175. He also took 122 of his 123 wickets for the franchise.

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Russell was not a regular in the playing XI when KKR won IPL 2014 with the WI all-rounder playing only two matches, scoring two runs and taking one wicket. In 2024, however, Russell played an important role in KKR winnig the trophy after a decade by scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 185 as well as taking 19 wickets.

What is Russell's role at Power Coach in KKR?

Known for his hitting prowess, as visible in his strike rate, Russell is IPL's first power coach with not much clear about his responsibilities. A social media post by KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan as the time of announcement, however, did give a glimpse about Russell's role at KKR power coach.

"The power coach - passing down the wisdom, the muscle and of course the power down to our boys in purple and gold," read the SRK's post at the time of Russell's appointment as KKR's power coach.