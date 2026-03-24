/Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquires RCB for $1.8bn in record deal

In a massive development surrounding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a consortium consisting of Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, the US-based Bolt Ventures, and the global investment firm Blackstone has acquired the franchise’s stakes for a staggering $1.78 billion (approx. INR 16,706 crore), making it the most expensive franchise sale in cricket history. On Tuesday (Mar 24), the new owners signed a final contract with United Spirits Limited (owned by Diageo, a British company), taking full control of the franchise, including its Women’s Premier League (WPL) team as well.

RCB's new leadership

While Aryaman Vikram Birla (from Aditya Birla Group) will be RCB’s chairman, Satyan Gajwani from the Times of India Group will be the franchise’s vice-chairman, with the leadership team also including David Blitzer (Bolt Ventures) and Viral Patel (Blackstone).

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The sale, however, needs a final approval from the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and government regulators.

Here is what the owners said -

"Over the past two decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket, creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy," Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said.

On the other hand, Satyan Gajwani, the chairman of Times Internet Limited, said, "RCB is the reigning champion and the most popular brand in the IPL. As The Times of India Group, together with our partners, we will build RCB into a global sporting institution, while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and Karnataka and its incredible fan base. We are committed to the people who built this championship-winning culture - players, coaches, leadership team, and fans. We look forward to supporting the team as they take the pitch on Saturday to defend RCB's title."

Aryaman Birla, the new RCB chairman, shared, "It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold - on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is."

Meanwhile, RCB was one of the original eight teams which were part of the inaugural edition in 2008. Former Kingfisher boss and fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya first bought it for $111.6 million before the British company Diageo took over in 2016 (after Mallya fled India).

The Big Question - Why sell the franchise now?