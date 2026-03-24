/‘11 seats reserved’: RCB, KSCA announce memorial for June 4 stampede victims ahead of IPL 2026 opener

IPL 2026 is about to get underway, with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), hosting SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy on March 28. This very venue made headlines for the wrong reasons during the June 4 celebrations last year. While the title winners were celebrating their maiden IPL crown with a sea of fans inside the stadium, 11 people lost their lives outside in a stampede, creating panic all over. That episode, however, clouded RCB’s historic win, as sanctions and suspensions followed, including the venue facing a possible ban for some time.

With the RCB playing the season’s first game against their old rivals, SRH, all eyes will be on the host team, which, in coordination with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has decided to pay tribute to the 11 souls who passed away near the venue’s entrance.

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To begin with, the two sporting bodies will first unveil a memorial plaque near the inner entrance of the stadium, closer to the mural. Next, the RCB and the KSCA have decided to permanently reserve 11 seats for those who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede. To honour those departed lives, these 11 reserved seats will also not be available for the international fixtures. The 11 seats are, however, expected to be located together in a premier stand, allowing the designated area to be cordoned off as a mark of respect.



Besides, on match day, the IPL franchise will lead tributes (for the lost lives) before the start of play. The names of the stampede victims will be displayed inside the stadium, followed by a minute’s silence, with SRH also expected to join the homage.

Speaking of the same, the KSCA president and former Indian bowler, Venkatesh Prasad, in a chat with the Times of India (TOI), said, “It is painful to even think about the tragic incident. But we have been discussing the memorial for a while with the managing committee and other major stakeholders, and collectively felt it was important to honour the memory of the 11 people. We don’t want to rekindle any pain; instead, remember them. That’s why we decided to place an epitaph of the cricket fans whose lives were cut short tragically.”

