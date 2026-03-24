/IPL 2026: RCB suffer major blow with Yash Dayal pulling out for personal reasons

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a major setback before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as the team management has confirmed that pacer Yash Dayal will not take part in the entire tournament due to personal reasons. The 28-year-old was also missing from RCB’s practice sessions and was also not included in the team’s promotional posters, which led to speculation about his absence. Now RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, has clarified the situation.

Speaking at a press conference, Bobat said that Dayal is dealing with personal issues and the team has been supporting him, including deciding to retain him. He added that Dayal remains under contract and the franchise is staying in touch, but both the player and the team agreed that it is better for him not to participate at this time.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"So, just to confirm that Yash will not be joining up with the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently, and just to clarify, we've been very supportive of Yash to date and that's reflected in the fact that we retained him when we had the opportunity to either retain or release players.We wanted to retain him, and he remains under contract and will continue in the short term to remain under contract," Bobat told the media during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are communicating with him regularly. I spoke to him earlier today as well, but it has been decided that it is not in his best interest or the franchise's best interest for him to join up with us at this point. He retains our support, and he remains under contract, and we'll continue to speak to him as he goes through his personal situation," he added.

Also Read - UP government set to appoint Rinku Singh as regional sports officer

Yash Dayal has come under serious investigation following multiple allegations of sexual assault and exploitation. One major case has been filed in Jaipur under the POCSO Act, which applies to crimes involving minors and the complaint accuses him of repeated exploitation over a long period.