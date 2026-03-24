/‘He is like a teacher to me’: LSG youngster credits Jasprit Bumrah for injury comeback

Lucknow Super Giants's speedster Mayank Yadav has gone through a very difficult phase over the past two years, as the 23-year-old faced several serious injuries that could have ended his career. However, with IPL 2026 approaching, he has returned stronger and says he is now much more careful about his fitness. The pacer suffered a major injury during IPL 2024, followed by a significant back issue that ruled him out of IPL 2025. He later underwent surgery and completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Jasprit Bumrah played a key role in supporting and guiding him.

Mayank admitted that earlier he did not take proper care of his body and often skipped recovery sessions. But after surgery, his mindset changed and now he focuses on recovery, good food and proper sleep. He believes that if he takes care of his body, it will help him perform better on the field.

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“Everything has changed for me post-surgery. Earlier, I never used to take care of myself. Whenever I had to do a recovery session, I used to avoid it and neglect many aspects. But after the surgery, I paid a lot of attention to recovery, nutrition and sleep. The more I respect my body, the more my body respects me on the field," Mayank said.

He also said that talking to Bumrah during rehab helped him a lot. Since the Indian pacer had gone through a similar injury and recovery, he shared useful advice about handling the body.

“When I was in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah bhaiya (brother) was also there. I have a very good bond with him. He is like a teacher to me. He also had the same surgery, the same scenario," he said.

“Bumrah bhaiya shared his experience of how to come back after surgery and what things to pay attention to. He told me how the body will be during recovery, how it will react. Sometimes it will feel good, sometimes not. Whenever we talk on the call or messages, he shares his experience as much as possible," added Mayank.

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The 23-year-old first realised his bowling speed when trainers measured it with a speed gun in the IPL; that’s when he understood his talent and decided to value it more. He added that fast bowling is always challenging because it puts a lot of pressure on both the body and mind.

“When I came to the IPL for the first time, our trainers used to measure our bowling speed with a speed gun. At that time, I came to know that I have this talent, I have this gift. So now I have to respect it," said Mayank.