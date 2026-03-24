ECB decides to not sack McCullum after Ashses debacle review and Stokes is ecstatic

England Cricket Board (ECB) has concluded the post-Ashes review of national setup and decided to keep Robert key as managig director as well as Brendon McCullum as head coach. The decision was described by ECB chair Richard Gould as 'not popular but right.' There were growing reports of McCullum losing his job and so as Key in aftermath of England's 1-4 Ashes loss Down Under. The duo, however, kept their job and England Test skipper Ben Stokes is as ecstatic as he can be. Stokes enthusiasm was visible in profanity-filled letter he wrote to fans on Instagram.

What did ECB review say about England's Ashes debacle?

Amid the uproar about England's performance, their drinking break in Noosa, and overall discipline, the sacking of McCullum and Key seemed imminent to many but ECB decided to take another route.

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"We do keep a very close eye on all of our supporters. But neither are we going to select or deselect management based on a popularity campaign. We’re going to do it based on good judgment and objective views," Gould said.

"I’ve seen the driving ambition and determination we’re lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from the Ashes. It may not be the popular route, it may not be the easiest route, but I think it’s the right route," he added.

What did Stokes say about the ECB decision to not sack McCullum and Key?

In an emotional letter on Instagram, Stokes made his thoughts very clear on the matter while acknowledging some mistakes made as well.

"Baz, Rob and myself have the passion and desire to take this team forward. We are going to give you everything we have. We know we made mistakes along the way and we have learnt from those mistakes. You learn more from failure than success.