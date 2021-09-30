MSK Prasad believes Rahul Dravid as a coach and MS Dhoni as mentor will be 'boon for Indian cricket'

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has suggested that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, should continue as a mentor of the Indian cricket team and former cricketer Rahul Dravid is an ideal candidate to take over as coach of the national side after the conclusion of Ravi Shastri's tenure.

"In my heart, I had this feeling. I was challenged recently by my colleagues that definitely post Ravi bhai's era, MS has to come into the role of a mentor and Rahul Dravid as a coach," Prasad told Sports Tak.

Shastri's tenure as head coach will end after the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman scheduled this year in October and November. Ahead of the tournament, Shastri hinted that he will not seek an extension of his contract.

"These were the discussions I had with my fellow commentators while I was doing commentary during the IPL. I had a feeling that Rahul, being the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India post-Ravi bhai's era," Prasad said.

"Rahul as a coach, MS as mentor is going to be a boon for Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm customers and one person is very studious and hard-working.

"More importantly, the number of players that are evolving right now have been groomed by Rahul, who was India A coach also. So it is some wonderful planning that is happening. I will be very disappointed if Rahul is not going to be the coach and MS is not a mentor post this management era," Prasad added.

So far, Shastri has overseen two Test series victories in Australia, although the side crashed out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England.

Reports were circulating that BCCI might ask Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman to apply for the post. However, as per the recent reports, Kumble isn't keen on reclaiming the top job in Indian cricket.

As if sources are to be believed, neither Anil Kumble wants to return, nor the BCCI officials, other than president Sourav Ganguly, are too interested in him. The Board is looking for a foreign coach now.