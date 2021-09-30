IPL 2021: 'CSK is playing with 10 players and he’s there as captain' - Aakash Chopra opines on MS Dhoni's lean phase

It isn't an unknown fact that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni hasn't been at his best with the willow in IPL 2021. While his bat remained silent in the first leg, many expected him to deliver in the second and final leg. However, the 40-year-old remains in poor form in the UAE leg.

Although CSK have revamped in style, following their disastrous season in IPL 2020, the wicketkeeper-batsman's no-show with the bat is a cause of concern of the three-time winners as they are on cusp of entering the playoffs. Ahead of CSK's clash versus the one-time champions Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah, on Thursday (September 30), former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra commented on Dhoni's lean phase.

Talking on his Youtube channel, Chopra said: "He’s currently only playing like a captain and wicketkeeper because either he bats so down the order or not at all. Sometimes when he gets to bat, he isn’t able to do much. So the truth is that CSK is playing with 10 players and he’s there as a captain."

"This is another interesting bit about Dhoni – this time can only be run by him, CSK’s turnaround, the comeback, and the transformation to the “Champion Super Kings” is only because of MS Dhoni’s captaincy. If he had not been there, this environment would not have been created. So when the big auction arrives, maybe you want MS Dhoni on your side to make and run his team before moving forward to the future,” Chopra further added.

For the unversed, Dhoni has only 52 runs in 7 innings at 108.33 whereas he ended with a total of 200 runs in IPL 2020. His ardent fans will hope for him to come good and deliver the goods with the bat before CSK enter the playoffs.