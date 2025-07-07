/MS Dhoni's Birthday! How 'Thala' made 'Number 7' popular among fans

MS Dhoni has turned a year older. The great Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has already retired from international cricket for over five years now but continues to ply his trade in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Known for his power-hitting, dashing style of play, match awareness, critical decision-making and more, Dhoni, 44, also made his jersey No. 7 famous worldwide. On his birthday, let's have a look at his connection with the number seven and how it etched its name in history books.

Dhoni is India’s most successful captain ever. He has won all three ICC white-ball trophies as an Indian skipper, apart from leading them to the ranked number one position for the first time in Tests in 2009. India won two Asia Cup titles under MS Dhoni, while he won his third in 2018, but as a player.

Dhoni and why he chose number 7 as his jersey number?



MS Dhoni’s jersey number is seven. He has his reasons for having that number behind his back, and how it transformed his fortune and helped him become the mega star he is today. So, why of all the numbers did he choose the number seven?



Dhoni explained it during an event a couple of years ago.

As the number suggests, he was born on July 7, which is the seventh day of the seventh month in the calendar year, making it evident. Also, his birth year is 1981 (81’), which, per him, also makes it seven (8-1), giving him another reason.



"That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth," MS Dhoni said during the promotional event. "So, I was born on the 7th of July. So July is again the seventh month. 81 was the year, so 8-1 = 7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they asked me, 'Okay, what number do you want'.”



Meanwhile, the number seven jersey is perhaps the most sold-out jersey in Indian Cricket, with the fans going gaga over purchasing it every time an IPL season comes around. Even when he wore the number seven jersey playing for India, its sales peaked.



The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), however, has retired number seven (jersey), alongside Sachin Tendulkar’s 10 number jersey, in their honour.

