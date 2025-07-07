LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From 2011 World Cup winning six to consecutive IPL titles, top 5 cricketing moments of MS Dhoni's career

From 2011 World Cup winning six to consecutive IPL titles, top 5 cricketing moments of MS Dhoni's career

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 14:07 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 14:07 IST

MS Dhoni, also known as Captain Cool or Mahi is one of the most famous cricketers in the world. His calm mind, smart leadership and powerful hard-hitting batting made him a true legend. Let's have a look at five unforgettable cricket moments in his career ahead of his 44th birthday. 

1. 183 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2005
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. 183 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2005

One of Dhoni’s early career highlights came when he scored an unbeaten 183 off just 145 balls against Sri Lanka while chasing 299 in 2005. It’s still the highest ODI score by a wicketkeeper.

2. Leads India to 2007 T20 World Cup win
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Leads India to 2007 T20 World Cup win

In his very first tournament as captain, Dhoni led a young Indian team to win the inaugural T20 World Cup. His unpredicted choice to let Joginder Sharma bowl the last over became a historic decision.

3. Consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

3. Consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011

MS Dhoni led the CSK team to consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. In addition to the IPL trophies, Chennai Super Kings also won the Champions League in 2010.

4. ODI World Cup winning six vs Sri Lanka
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. ODI World Cup winning six vs Sri Lanka

This was Dhoni’s most famous moment. He scored an unbeaten 91 and ended the final with a massive six over long-on, helping India win the World Cup after 28 years. That shot is still remembered by every cricket fan.

5. Leads India to 2013 Champions Trophy win
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Leads India to 2013 Champions Trophy win

Dhoni made history by becoming the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC trophies - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. In the 2013 Champions Trophy final, India beat England by 5 runs in a tight rain-affected match.

Trending Photo

From 2011 World Cup winning six to consecutive IPL titles, top 5 cricketing moments of MS Dhoni's career
5

From 2011 World Cup winning six to consecutive IPL titles, top 5 cricketing moments of MS Dhoni's career

7 animals that went to space before humans, what did they teach us?
8

7 animals that went to space before humans, what did they teach us?

MS Dhoni’s Birthday: Top 5 military-inspired vehicles that prove he’s a true desi commando
6

MS Dhoni’s Birthday: Top 5 military-inspired vehicles that prove he’s a true desi commando

MS Dhoni's Birthday: 5 luxury bikes that reflect 'Captain Cool’s' need for speed
6

MS Dhoni's Birthday: 5 luxury bikes that reflect 'Captain Cool’s' need for speed

MS Dhoni’s Birthday: 5 luxury cars that make 'Captain Cool’s' garage a dream collection
6

MS Dhoni’s Birthday: 5 luxury cars that make 'Captain Cool’s' garage a dream collection