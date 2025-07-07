/From 2011 World Cup winning six to consecutive IPL titles, top 5 cricketing moments of MS Dhoni's career

MS Dhoni, also known as Captain Cool or Mahi is one of the most famous cricketers in the world. His calm mind, smart leadership and powerful hard-hitting batting made him a true legend. Let's have a look at five unforgettable cricket moments in his career ahead of his 44th birthday.
One of Dhoni’s early career highlights came when he scored an unbeaten 183 off just 145 balls against Sri Lanka while chasing 299 in 2005. It’s still the highest ODI score by a wicketkeeper.
In his very first tournament as captain, Dhoni led a young Indian team to win the inaugural T20 World Cup. His unpredicted choice to let Joginder Sharma bowl the last over became a historic decision.
MS Dhoni led the CSK team to consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. In addition to the IPL trophies, Chennai Super Kings also won the Champions League in 2010.
This was Dhoni’s most famous moment. He scored an unbeaten 91 and ended the final with a massive six over long-on, helping India win the World Cup after 28 years. That shot is still remembered by every cricket fan.
Dhoni made history by becoming the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC trophies - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. In the 2013 Champions Trophy final, India beat England by 5 runs in a tight rain-affected match.