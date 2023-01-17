'MS Dhoni is the best captain': English allrounder heaps praise on former Indian skipper

England allrounder Moeen Ali has heaped praise on former Indian captain MS Dhoni and termed him the best captain who ever lived.

“MS is probably the best captain ever lived. He is a brilliant guy, and there’s so much about him. He talks a lot about cricket and talks a lot of sense," said the England vice-captain in an interview with Gulf News.

"Very approachable and has really helped my game the way I play now. He gave me confidence. He is certainly a people’s captain.”

Ali was drafted into the Chennai Super Kings fold in 2021 and instantly became a hit with the fanbase. Dhoni recognised Ali's gameplay and promoted him up the order and used his willy offspin effectively during different stages of the match.

Prior to CSK's 2021 campaign, Ali was used at no.6 or 7 by his national side. However, after Dhoni used him in a different way, even the 'Three Lions' started using Ali in a similar way.

The 35-year-old added that the way CSK was set up, simply made them the best franchise as they backed players.

“First of all, Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise I have played, due to the way the entire set-up is. They have been running that way for a very long time successfully and they know what it takes to win."

Since joining CSK, Ali has amassed 601 runs in 25 IPL games and picked 15 wickets. While playing for RCB, the English player could only muster 309 runs and 10 wickets in 19 matches.

Ali's performance during the 2021 season helped CSK win its fourth IPL title in Dubai.

Despite being with CSK for over two seasons now, Ali is yet to play at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With the 2023 IPL all set to be played in India across the traditional venues, Ali may finally get to make his much-anticipated debut in front of the 'Yellove' army.

(With inputs from agencies)