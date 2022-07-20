IPL-fame CSK Cricket Ltd, owners of CSK buy new franchise in South African T20 League

Chennai Super Kings Private Limited, the owners of four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings, has now acquired a new franchise in a Foreign T20 League. Of the six franchises that were auctioned in Cricket South Africa's T20 League, CSK Ltd. acquired the franchise that is based out of Johannesburg. The South African T20 League begins in January 2023.

Known as the Bullring, the Wanderers stadium in South Africa will be the home of this franchise. It is the same stadium that witnessed the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, when India won the title for the first time, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. This stadium also holds a special memory for the IPL Franchise CSK, which emerged victorious in the finals of the 2010 Champions League Twenty20, by defeating the Warriors at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

"We have been evaluating new opportunities across the globe over the past few years. We felt this T20 League in South Africa will be highly competitive and is a great opportunity for us to give back to the sport . It would also help us spot new talent" said Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S.Viswanathan.

CSK hopes to win the support of its fans as they embark on this new Cricketing venture overseas.