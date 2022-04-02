MS Dhoni celebrates anniversary of ICC World Cup 2011 win with CSK teammates

The image of MS Dhoni heaving a delivery off Nuwan Kulasekara for a massive six as India won the ICC World Cup 2011 has been itched in the memory of every cricket fan around the world.

Dhoni was the captain of the Indian cricket team which won the World Cup after 28 years and his innings of 91 in the final along with Gautam Gambhir’s 97 was instrumental in clinching the win for his side.

On the 11th anniversary of the victory, Dhoni celebrated the occasion with his Chennai Super Kings teammates as they cut a cake amidst the celebrations. Eric Simmons, who was a part of the backroom staff for Team India in 2011, also took part in the celebrations along with MS Dhoni.

Earlier in the day, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to reminisce about the day when India became world champions in 2011. In his post, he said that he is proud to be a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and that the victory in the final was not just a win but it was also a dream of a billion Indians getting fulfilled.

Yuvraj wrote - "This wasn’t just a world cup victory - this was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the entire country and for a very special person @sachintendulkar. Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour and bringing glory to the nation."

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Dhoni stepped down as the CSK captain and he was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran has started the campaign well with 65 runs from two games but CSK have not won a single game till now.