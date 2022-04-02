Updated IPL 2022 points table after Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday to bag their second win in a row. Jos Buttler and spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were the heroes of RR's victory as the trio delivered impressive performances with the bat and ball respectively.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, RR got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Devdutt Padikkal (7) cheaply before Buttler combined with skipper Sanju Samson to post an 82-run stand for the third wicket. Buttler slammed a magnificent hundred becoming the first centurion of IPL 2022.

While Buttler scored 100 off 68 balls, Samson and Shimron Hetmyer played crucial knocks of 30 and 35 runs respectively to help RR post a strong total of 193 runs on the board. Chahal and Ashwin picked up three wickets between them while pacer Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets as RR restricted MI on 170 to win the game comfortably by 23 runs.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the top of the points table with four points from two matches and a better net run rate than KKR, who have two wins and one defeat in their first three matches of the season so far. RR and KKR are followed by Delhi Capitals at the third spot on the points table.

Updated IPL 2022 points table after RR vs MI clash:

Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians looked in control during their run-chase when young Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma were going all guns blazing in the middle. While Kishan scored a brilliant 54 off 43 balls, Verma slammed his maiden IPL fifty notching up 61 off 33 deliveries.

However, the efforts from the duo was not enough as Mumbai Indians fell short in the run chase after leaving it too late. Mumbai Indians are yet to win their first game this season and are currently placed seventh on the points table with 0 points from two matches.