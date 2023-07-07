Rishabh Pant's heart-warming birthday message for MS Dhoni

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has penned a heartfelt note on MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday. Sending his best wishes to the legendary India and Chennai Super Kings skipper, Pant wrote, “Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai [I am cutting the cake, as you are not here]. Happy birthday MS Dhoni.” Pant also uploaded two pictures of himself cutting the cake.

Terming MS Dhoni as an inspiration to innumerable Indians, Rishabh Pant showered immense praise on the World Cup-winning captain on Twitter. “An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai,” Pant tweeted.

An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai! ___ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 7, 2023 ×

MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration last year

MS Dhoni had celebrated his last birthday with his family members in London. Rishabh Pant was also seen sharing the frame with the Chennai Super Kings captain then.

MS Dhoni’s iconic status

With three ICC titles under his belt, MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains ever to don the Team India jersey. Dhoni claimed his first ICC title in 2007 after winning the maiden edition of the T20 World Cup. Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Dhoni, got the better of Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.