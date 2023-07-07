Rishabh Pant's heart-warming birthday message for MS Dhoni
In international cricket, MS Dhoni led India to three ICC titles. For Chennai Super Kings, the World Cup-winning captain has so far won five IPL titles.
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has penned a heartfelt note on MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday. Sending his best wishes to the legendary India and Chennai Super Kings skipper, Pant wrote, “Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai [I am cutting the cake, as you are not here]. Happy birthday MS Dhoni.” Pant also uploaded two pictures of himself cutting the cake.
Terming MS Dhoni as an inspiration to innumerable Indians, Rishabh Pant showered immense praise on the World Cup-winning captain on Twitter. “An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai,” Pant tweeted.
An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai! ___— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 7, 2023
MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration last year
MS Dhoni had celebrated his last birthday with his family members in London. Rishabh Pant was also seen sharing the frame with the Chennai Super Kings captain then.
MS Dhoni’s iconic status
With three ICC titles under his belt, MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains ever to don the Team India jersey. Dhoni claimed his first ICC title in 2007 after winning the maiden edition of the T20 World Cup. Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Dhoni, got the better of Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.
Four years later, MS Dhoni led Team India to an epic ODI World Cup triumph. Dhoni produced an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. His innings was pivotal in India chasing down 275 runs and winning the summit clash against Sri Lanka.
In 2013, MS Dhoni succeeded in clinching his third ICC title. India defeated England to win the Champions Trophy under his leadership. After enjoying a glorious stint with Team India, Dhoni decided to draw curtains on his international career in 2020. The legendary skipper capped off his international career scoring 16 centuries and 108 half centuries.
After his retirement, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as MS Dhoni’s sole focus in recent times. With five IPL titles to his name, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the history of the tournament. Dhoni won a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy earlier this year. In the final, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to emerge victorious.